My favorite simple meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner

I love frittatas! They are so simple to make, high in protein, a great veggie receptacle, and make delicious, quick leftovers!

My recipe is low in carbs, and high in fiber and protein – the perfect combo for filling you up and keeping you full. You can make a low-fat version using mainly egg whites or you can go full throttle with a dozen real eggs. Or if you really want the egg color go half whole eggs and a cup of egg whites.

I like to add a cup of plain fat-free Greek yogurt to boost the protein further (that’s equivalent to 4 eggs without the cholesterol). I also like to add turmeric since it’s probably the best spice for boosting health and adds a bit more yellow color naturally if I’m using all egg whites.

You can use fresh or frozen veggies but frozen chopped veggies are always in my frig and much more convenient for me. They are one of my 17 foods always on my shopping list. Just saute them first to get the moisture out and heat them up.

A frittata fresh out of the oven will impress any company. Pair this with my ginger scones and you will have your guests giving you all kinds of accolades! I also make this for dinner and save the rest for leftovers. I like to put a wedge in a tortilla wrap with fresh spinach and salsa. Yummmm! Simple and very tasty!